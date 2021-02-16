BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship’s 406 Labs is accepting applications for its spring 2021 incubator. The 10-week incubator program aims to help those who have developed business concepts or conducted research for a potential business to create solid business plans and identify the steps that need to be taken to test and clarify their thinking about markets, customers, strategy, financials and more.
All Montana residents and MSU students, faculty, staff and alumni are eligible to participate in 406 Labs. The application and detailed information on 406 Labs can be found at montana.edu/business/entrepreneurship/406labs.html. The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 19.
Pat LaPointe, managing director of Frontier Angels and the founder of Early Stage MT, is the facilitator for the spring group.
406 Labs is also looking for established entrepreneurs and subject matter experts who are interested in mentoring those accepted to the incubator. The mentor application can also be found on the website.
Questions about 406 Labs may be asked by calling 406-994-4383 or emailing info@msulaunchpad.org.
The Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship offers four undergraduate options of study – accounting, finance, management and marketing – as well as five minors - accounting, business administration, entrepreneurship and small business management, finance, and international business. It also offers a master of professional accountancy degree, master of science in innovation and management, a business certificate and entrepreneurship certificate.
MSU’s Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars helps MSU students succeed in entrepreneurship and in their careers. Open to students and recent alumni in all majors, the campus-based LaunchPad provides mentoring, opportunities for participants to grow their networks and resources to help their businesses succeed. For more information, see montana.edu/launchpad/.