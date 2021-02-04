After a national search, Montana State University has chosen Ryan Knutson as its vice president for information technology and chief information officer.
Knutson currently serves as chief information officer for the Sioux Falls Public Schools. In that role he oversees a team with responsibility for providing the technology infrastructure supporting 25,000 students, 3,000 staff and teachers and more than 30,000 devices across 32 locations.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Ryan’s depth of experience in educational information technology,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “He understands that now, more than ever, technology plays a critical role in our ability to educate our students as well as conduct research at the highest levels our faculty have achieved.”
Prior to working for the Sioux Falls Public Schools, Knutson was assistant vice president for technology at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota from 2010 to 2019. There he was responsible for supervising technology personnel supporting 2,300 faculty and staff and 12,600 students across multiple locations within South Dakota.
From 2002 to 2010, Knutson was the manager of web services for Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota, where he was responsible for all the university’s websites and programming.
“I believe deeply in the value of education and am looking forward to joining Montana State University,” Knutson said. “Montana State has an excellent reputation for its teaching, research and outreach. I’m looking forward to becoming a Bobcat.”
As vice president of information technology and chief information officer for MSU, Knutson will oversee and manage strategic planning for the university's information technology infrastructure including the campus data networking and systems; classroom learning technology; information security; campus telephone system; the university-wide administrative software system; web infrastructure and user support services.
Knutson holds a doctor of education in educational administration from the University of South Dakota; a master’s of science in information systems from Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota and a bachelor of science in economics from South Dakota State University. He is also a graduate of the Berkeley Leadership Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.
He will begin his role July 1.