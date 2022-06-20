MSU logo
BOZEMAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2022.

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits.

The 1,495 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.

The Dean’s List includes the 3,534 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.

The students who have earned these honors are as follows:

Bainville: Kaden Hansen.

Culbertson: Macy Kirkaldie and Lucas Oelkers.

Fairview: Alex Young and Liberty Hurley.

Lambert: Seth Prevost.

Richey: Brylee Brost, Nicholas Ellerton, Haley Olson, Ellie Smith, Samuel Smith, Abbie Smithand Peyton Sodt.

Sidney: Jenna Baxter, Joshua Delaney, Aaron Entz, Madison Hammar, Cammy Heck, Everett Jensen, Liliana Johnson, Logan Jones, Ashlynn Kessel, Elizabeth Reynolds, Will Steinbeisser, Carlee Strasheim and Riley Thiessen.



