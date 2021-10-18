High school students can register for free mathematics contests set for Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Montana State University.
The American Mathematics Competition 10/12 contests, hosted by the MSU College of Education, Health and Human Development's Science Math Resource Center, are part of the American Mathematics Competition series developed by the Mathematical Association of America. The series provides an opportunity for students to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers. Students apply classroom skills to unique problem-solving challenges in a low-stress and friendly environment.
The AMC 10 exam covers the high school curriculum through grade 10. AMC 12 covers the high school curriculum, including trigonometry, advanced algebra and advanced geometry, excluding calculus. Both are 25-question, 75-minute tests.
The 10/12 A test will be given Nov. 10 and the 10/12 B test is Nov. 16. Both the A and the B versions have the same number of questions, the same scoring and the same rules for administration. The only differences are the competition dates and that each version has a distinct set of questions, although the two examinations are designed to be equal in difficulty and distribution of topics.
Registration is free and will remain open until spots are filled. Students up through 10th grade and under 17 1/2 years old on the day of the competition are eligible to participate in AMC 10; students up through 12th grade and under 19 1/2 can participate in AMC 12. A contest for middle school students will take place in January.
The Science Math Resource Center will award gift cards to the top scorers.