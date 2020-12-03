The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), or “the Nation’s Report Card” as it is often called, has been postponed in Montana until the spring of 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Commissioner James Woodworth made the announcement last week.
“In the OPI’s conversations with NCES, it was determined that since the assessment could not be safely delivered and the data would not be reliable or reflect learning, the best decision is to postpone the NAEP in Montana,” Superintendent Arntzen said Thursday. “The OPI continues to believe that testing must provide meaningful data to families and teachers which can assist in classroom instruction. Locally developed assessments of student progress are continuing to be implemented and I encourage families to stay connected with their teachers and local school leaders to ensure that learning is occurring.”
Of the 121 Montana schools that were selected to participate in the NAEP assessment this school year, the OPI found that 34% are conducting remote instruction. Variable instructional models, health concerns, and school access restrictions would reduce NAEP’s ability to validly, reliably, and safely collect 2021 NAEP data. The 2021 NAEP administration of mathematics and reading in grades 4 and 8 was scheduled for January 25 to March 19, 2021.
The NAEP is separate from the federally mandated state standardized tests used for federal accountability purposes. The OPI is in discussions with the Department of Education as to whether the state standardized tests will occur in the spring. Montana uses Smarter Balanced and the ACT.
For the latest updates on state assessments, please visit the OPI's Reopening Montana Schools webpage.