North Dakota State University has released the names of students who made the Dean’s List for the 2021 Spring Semester. A number of area students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the list, including three from Sidney.
Making the list are Chelsey N. Metcalf (Nursing), Abigail Reitz (Social Science Education) and Michelle A. Stagl (Biological Sciences).
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.