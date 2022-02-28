Secure & Encrypted
Three area students were among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the summer list.
Making the Dean’s List from this area are:
Montana Yarenci Gonzalez (Radiologic Sciences), Abigail Reitz (Social Science Education) and Michelle A. Stagl (Biological Sciences) of Sidney.
