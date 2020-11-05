A new report from Montana State University’s Science Math Resource Center and the Montana Afterschool Alliance offers suggestions for expanding STEM learning across the state.
The report – which also includes an overview of the state of science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning in Montana – is based on ideas shared at a STEM Summit held at MSU in the summer of 2019. The statewide summit included 165 representatives from education, industry, government and nonprofit organizations discussing how to advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning in Montana.
Among other findings, the 16-page report notes that communication, collaboration and connections between industry and education are top priorities. In addition, the report includes an update on actions taken in the months following last summer’s event and suggestions for next steps. Also included are additional themes that emerged, such as STEM connections to agriculture, special education and environmental education; unique needs of rural and Indigenous communities as well as girls in STEM; key differences between after school and school-day STEM; and career development. The event was supported by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Montana, Montana NSF EPSCoR and Northwestern Energy.
The 2019 summit built upon the state’s first STEM Summit in 2017 and prompted attendees to discuss barriers, ideas, resources and examples in four categories: bridges between education and industry; K-12 science standards; incorporating creativity and the arts into STEM (often called STEAM); and building a statewide STEM effort.
The report may be accessed online through the Science Math Resource Center at montana.edu/smrc/STEM_summit.html or via the Montana Afterschool Alliance at mtafterschoolalliance.org/stem-home.
Limited print copies are also available; please contact Suzi Taylor at taylor@montana.edu for information.