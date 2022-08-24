Keeping your children safe is something that comes to mind as children return to school, and that has the Montana Highway Patrol highlighting a new school bus safety law that is in effect this year.
The law requires school busses to be equipped with a stop signal arm that can extend at least 54 inches from the busy, and a height of not less than 36 inches if a route includes a stop that requires a student to cross the street.
Additionally, the student cannot cross the street or enter or exit a school bus unless the road is partially obstructed by the extended stop arm.
The bill was carried by Rep. Neil Durum of Eureka, a sergeant for the Highway Patrol, during the last legislative session.
A portion of that bill went into effect last year. It increased the penalties for reckless driving for those who pass, in either direction, a stopped school bus that is displaying the visual flashing red signal. The fine is from $500 to $1000 and includes possible jail time upon conviction.
“It’s as easy as knowing the laws and being patient while paying attention to your surroundings,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “These simple acts can save the lives of children and prevent injuries as they’re going between home and school.”
Montanans should always slow down and pay attention to changing speed limits in school zones, look for children crossing the street near schools, and refrain from passing a stopped school bus.
Here are other laws to keep in mind when approaching a school bus:
Prepare to slow down when you see the amber yellow flashing lights. Stop 30 feet from a stopped school bus when it is flashing red lights.
When a school bus is stopped at a four-way intersection, vehicles can’t turn left, turn right, or pass the school bus.
When the stop arm is out on a school bus and there is a raised median, all traffic traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.
When the stop arm is out on a school bus on a non-divided highway or two-lane road, traffic traveling all directions must stop within 30 feet of the bus.