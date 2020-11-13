Megan Rachor

Rau Elementary School is proud to announce Megan Rachor, fifth grade daughter of Mat and Sarah Rachor, as their Student of the Quarter. Megan is a hardworking and kindhearted student. Megan is a great example to the other students at Rau because she tackles new challenges head on and eagerly participates in activities with a positive attitude. She puts all of her effort into her work as she completes assignments with quality in mind. Megan is responsible, respectful, and is always happy to help teachers and peers alike. She is polite to everyone and follows the rules in the classroom, lunchroom, and on the playground. Megan enjoys reading and spending time with her family and friends. Great job Megan!

