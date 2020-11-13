Rau Elementary School is proud to announce Megan Rachor, fifth grade daughter of Mat and Sarah Rachor, as their Student of the Quarter. Megan is a hardworking and kindhearted student. Megan is a great example to the other students at Rau because she tackles new challenges head on and eagerly participates in activities with a positive attitude. She puts all of her effort into her work as she completes assignments with quality in mind. Megan is responsible, respectful, and is always happy to help teachers and peers alike. She is polite to everyone and follows the rules in the classroom, lunchroom, and on the playground. Megan enjoys reading and spending time with her family and friends. Great job Megan!
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Sidney man faces additional charges after officers say he attempted to flee them during an arrest
-
Breanna Rae Horner Massey, 25
-
Sidney businessman was too smart for con artist scheme using Sidney Herald name
-
Get ready for the party of the century
-
Governor-elect Gianforte Asks Montanans to Serve Montana
-
Mitchell: Substantial drop in oil revenues likely to mean cuts next fiscal year
-
Sidney Public Schools gives community update
-
Six more things to know from Sidney's most recent city council meeting
-
Racing for Wounded Warriors on Veterans Day
-
Richland County man listed among COVID deaths