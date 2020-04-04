The Rau School Pie Auction and Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m., has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and the Montana governor's directive pertaining to public events and social distancing. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone.
Rau School pie auction and Easter egg hunt cancelled
