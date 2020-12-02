Do you know a student who could use $1,000 to help pay for their education?
The Reach Higher Montana Scholarship program opens on December 1, 2020, at www.ReachHigherMontana.org. This year, the Montana-based nonprofit organization will award eighty-one scholarships – thirty awards for Class of 2021 graduating high school seniors, and fifty awards for students currently attending a Montana college or university for use in the 2021-2022 academic year.
In addition, one $1,000 scholarship is earmarked for a current college student who has, or is currently, serving in the military. “The Carl Valvoda Military Scholarship is awarded in memory of Carl Valvoda, the son and husband of two former co-workers, who passed away due to a brain tumor,” said Rhonda Safford, Reach Higher Montana Programs Manager.
The deadline to apply is January 15, 2021.
To be eligible for the scholarship, all applicants must have at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA, be attending or have graduated from a Montana high school, and completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-2022. Scholarships may only be used at Montana postsecondary education institutions, including private and tribal colleges, and two-year, four-year, and university campuses. Scholarship funds are awarded directly to the colleges, and can be applied towards any elements of the recipient’s cost of attendance as calculated by the financial aid office.
“This is a popular scholarship, and every year we receive between 800-900 applications,” said Tessa Michelotti, Reach Higher Montana Programs Coordinator. “If you need help with your scholarship application, or just want to make sure your application stands out, check out our website for videos and helpful tips.”
Michelotti cautions students interested in applying for the Reach Higher Montana scholarship to watch carefully which application they are completing. High school students need to complete the high school application; current college students need to complete the current college student application.
The Reach Higher Montana website provides access to hundreds of scholarships, and the organization posts new scholarship opportunities on its Facebook and Instagram pages every Thursday.
For more information, please visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or follow us on Facebook.