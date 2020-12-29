BOZEMAN – Registration is now open for winter/spring courses and programs offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University. Programming for OLLI, formerly MSU Wonderlust, includes courses, lectures, forums and book discussion groups for the intellectually curious aged 50 and older.
Eight noncredit enrichment courses will be offered for the upcoming semester. All programs will be held virtually unless noted otherwise. Courses typically meet once a week for four to six weeks. Topics include: people of the Americas, the science of sound, the Himalaya, modern China, international diplomacy, paleontology, Shakespeare’s plays and gravity. The cost for courses and workshops ranges from $55 to $75 with an OLLI membership.
OLLI will also offer eight side trip lectures from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays. These lectures will cover a range of topics, including Yellowstone wolves, the 19th Amendment, red-light districts in Montana and renewable energy. Side trips are free with an OLLI membership. Additionally, OLLI will also offer book discussion groups, special events and free lectures sponsored by the public libraries in Belgrade and Bozeman.
An OLLI membership costs $45 per academic year per person. To purchase an OLLI at MSU membership or to register for courses and programs, visit montana.edu/olli/register. For more information contact Academic Technology and Outreach at olli@montana.edu or 406-994-6550. To sign up for a free weekly e-newsletter, visit montana.edu/olli/newsletter.