Laurel Sponheim, a student at Richey High School, will receive a $1,500 scholarship for winning first place in Reach Higher Montana’s Design-A-Sticker, Win A Scholarship competition. In addition, the art program at Richey High School will receive a $250 donation from Reach Higher Montana to purchase supplies for the program.
Sponheim’s design features a hiker scaling a mountainside, titled “Find Your Path & Enjoy the Journey.”
Over 350 sticker designs were submitted from students throughout Montana. The top twenty designs were voted on by the public, and Sponheim’s design received the highest number of votes. The top six sticker designs will be used by Reach Higher Montana to encourage and inspire students to find their paths to their future careers. In addition, Sponheim’s design will be featured next fall in Reach Higher Montana’s Stick with Scholarships campaign, encouraging students to explore and pursue scholarship opportunities as part of their funding strategy for continuing their education beyond high school.
Reach Higher Montana is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Helena and working throughout Montana to help students achieve personal success in education, career, and life. In addition to scholarships for students and educators, Reach Higher Montana provides outreach services to students and parents, and delivers a number of impactful programs serving Montana students. To learn more, visit our website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.