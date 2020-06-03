Richey Public Schools Honor Rolls – 4th Quarter 2020
Senior Kodi Bireley, 4.00 GPA
Senior Chance Senner, 4.00 GPA
Senior Peyton Sodt, 4.00 GPA
Junior Nicholas Ellerton, 4.00 GPA
Junior Isabelle Fatzinger, 4.00 GPA
Junior Samuel Smith, 4.00 GPA
Junior Laurel Sponheim, 4.00 GPA
Junior Micah Buller, 3.39 GPA
Junior Caleb Senner, 3.28 GPA
Sophomore Shawna Eggert, 4.00 GPA
Sophomore Ella Robbins, 4.00 GPA
Sophomore Jacob Smith, 3.5 GPA
Sophomore Jaylyn Klempel, 3.33 GPA
Freshman Shane Hagwood, 3.94 GPA
Freshman Mataya Veverka, 3.94 GPA
Freshman Matthew Ellerton, 3.89 GPA
Freshman Joshua Sponheim, 3.89 GPA
Freshman Nathan Senner, 3.67 GPA
8th Grade Ryan Eggert, 3.95 GPA
8th Grade Taylor Goosen, 3.76 GPA
8th Grade Kiera Strohm, 3.62 GPA
7th Grade Kally Strohm, 3.67 GPA
7th Grade Mason Hagwood, 3.52 GPA
7th Grade Gus Klempel, 3.29 GPA
6th Grade Lina Smith, 3.95 GPA
6th Grade Jacqueline Barnhart, 3.81 GPA
6th Grade Adilyn Elverud, 3.33 GPA
5th Grade Tanner Goosen, 3.67 GPA
