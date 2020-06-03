Richey Schools

Richey Public Schools Honor Rolls – 4th Quarter 2020

Senior Kodi Bireley, 4.00 GPA

Senior Chance Senner, 4.00 GPA 

Senior Peyton Sodt, 4.00 GPA

Junior Nicholas Ellerton, 4.00 GPA

Junior Isabelle Fatzinger, 4.00 GPA 

Junior Samuel Smith, 4.00 GPA 

Junior Laurel Sponheim, 4.00 GPA

Junior Micah Buller, 3.39 GPA 

Junior Caleb Senner, 3.28 GPA

Sophomore Shawna Eggert, 4.00 GPA

Sophomore Ella Robbins, 4.00 GPA

Sophomore Jacob Smith, 3.5 GPA

Sophomore Jaylyn Klempel, 3.33 GPA

Freshman Shane Hagwood, 3.94 GPA 

Freshman Mataya Veverka, 3.94 GPA 

Freshman Matthew Ellerton, 3.89 GPA 

Freshman Joshua Sponheim, 3.89 GPA 

Freshman Nathan Senner, 3.67 GPA

8th Grade Ryan Eggert, 3.95 GPA 

8th Grade Taylor Goosen, 3.76 GPA 

8th Grade Kiera Strohm, 3.62 GPA

7th Grade Kally Strohm, 3.67 GPA

7th Grade Mason Hagwood, 3.52 GPA 

7th Grade Gus Klempel, 3.29 GPA

6th Grade Lina Smith, 3.95 GPA

6th Grade Jacqueline Barnhart, 3.81 GPA 

6th Grade Adilyn Elverud, 3.33 GPA

5th Grade Tanner Goosen, 3.67 GPA

Richey Public Schools: 205 Royal Ave. East, P.O. Box 60, Richey, Montana 59259; phone (406) 773-5523; fax (406) 773-5554

