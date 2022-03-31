Making the Honor Roll is a high academic achievement for high school and middle school students and Richey Public Schools have several students earning this honor. There are two types of Honor Rolls that students can be on depending on grade point average. If a student has a GPA of 3.5-4.0 they are considered on the “A” Honor Roll and 3.0-3.5 is the “B” Honor Roll. The students on these Honor Rolls are as follows:
“A” Honor Roll:
Seniors: Shawna Eggert, Ella Robbins, Jacob Smith, Jaylyn Klempel and Nevin Kelly.
Juniors: Joshua Sponheim, Matthew Ellerton, Robin James, Mataya Veverka, Layton Kelly and Nathan Senner.
Sophomore: Ryan Eggert, Kiera Strohm and Taylor Goosen.
Freshman: Erin Kelly
Eighth grade: Lina Smith, Jade Batchelor and Adilyn Elverud.
Seventh grade: Noah Jinnah.
Sixth grade: Izak Veverka, Cameron Keller and Olivia Winhofer.
Fifth grade: Natalie Jinnah and Jamin Smith.
“B” Honor Roll:
Senior: Sara Smith.
Junior: Shane Hagwood.
Sophomore: Joshua Thomas.
Freshman: Kally Strohm, Mason Hagwood, James Head and Daniel Reitz.
Sixth grade: Travis Batchelor and Coy Rehbein.
Fifth grade: Jacob Head.
Along with Honor Roll achievements, athletes with a 3.5-4.0 GPA qualify to be on the MHSA Academic All-State list for the winter sports season.
For the girl’s basketball season, Eggert, Ella Robbins, Klempel and Goosen were honored. Sponheim and Ryan Eggert were honored from the boy’s basketball team.