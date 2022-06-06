Richey-Lambert logo

Richey Public Schools have released the list for fourth quarter honors. Students could either achieve the “A” honor roll or the “B” honor roll. The list of students by grade level is as follows.

Senior“A” Honor Roll: Ella Boese, Shawna Eggert, Jaylyn Klempel, Nevin Kelly and Jacob Smith.

Boese, Eggert, Klempel and Kelly all earned a 4.00 GPA.

Junior“A” Honor Roll: Matthew Ellerton, Joshua Sponheim, Mataya Veverka, Robin James, Nathan Senner and Layton Kelly.

Ellerton and Sponheim earned a 4.00 GPA.

“B” Honor Roll: Shane Hagwood, Damian Pflughoft and Sara Smith.

Sophomore“A” Honor Roll: Ryan Eggert, Taylor Goosen, Kiera Strohm and Joshua Thomas.

Eggert and Goosen both earned a 4.00 GPA.

Freshman“A” Honor Roll: Erin Kelly and Kally Strohm.

Kelly received a 4.00 GPA.

“B” Honor Roll: James Head and Mason Hagwood.

Richey Public School is now released for the summer.



