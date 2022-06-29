Rocky Mountain College Logo

BILLINGS, Mont., May 21, 2022 – Rocky Mountain College is pleased to announce the 2022

spring semester dean’s list which includes students who maintained a 3.60 to 3.99 grade point

average (GPA). High honors students who maintained at 4.0 GPA will be noted with an asterisk

(*).

Local students are listed as follows:

Culbertson - Jacob Crowder and Mariah Cathey

Lambert - Elizabeth Hill*

Plentywood - Brenna Osksa*

Sidney - Kaelyn Volk*

Wolf Point - Kyle Pederson



