Universal and correct wearing of masks Students and Staff have the option to wear masks or other personal protective equipment, (PPE), unless masks become governmentally mandated. At that time students and staff will be provided a washable mask, which is the responsibility of the user.
Attendees to athletic events will be encouraged to practice proper physical distancing, wear a mask, or watch events via the school streaming network, as all home events will be broadcast.
Physical Distancing
- Student desks will be spaced as far apart as room allows. Classes with tables will be replaced with desks.
- Schedules of arrival, dismissal, recesses, bathroom use, and lunch will be staggered so physical distancing and cleaning may occur.
- Students must leave their book bags in their lockers for health reasons.
- Students will clean the inside of their lockers weekly for health reasons.
- Volunteers and non-essential visitors will not be allowed to work with students until further notice.
- Bus will practice physical distancing as practical and the driver will clean and disinfect the bus between trips.
- (Including Car and Minivan).
Handwashing and Respiratory Etiquette
- Signage will be placed throughout the school to continue to educate students, staff, and community about safe protocols in regard to COVID-19.
- Teachers used videos to demonstrate handwashing techniques.
- All staff took the COVID-19 MSGIA safety training.
- The District has conducted a training for staff and students on common preventative measures for COVID-19 prevention including:
- Washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds
- Avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth
- Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues and throwing away tissues
- Avoiding contact with others when sick
Cleaning and Maintaining Healthy Facilities (including improving ventilation)
Mist sprayers and UVC lighting will be used at appropriate times to disinfect classrooms, bathrooms, equipment, lockers, gym, commons, shop, etc. A maintenance schedule was implemented.
Office staff will wipe down all high touch areas in the office area during school hours, then maintenance will disinfect the area.
Disinfectant wipes and misting bottles will be present in all rooms for staff to utilize as necessary for desks, tables, chairs, and sink area. (EPA approved.)
Office will be locked, and plexiglass will be placed on the counter to limit exposure by visitors.
Contact Tracing
In the event of a positive COVID-19 test of a student or staff member, administration will work with the Richland County Health Department determine the course of action. An automate phone call will go out to all school families stating necessary action. All cases are confidential. (There is a possibility of a 1-14-day closure, pending the Richland County Health Department course of action.)
We will return to the Phase 1 protocol IF we have a school closure other than one day.
When we miss one day of school within the week, we will use the Friday of the week or the next week as a make-up day.
Thermometers will be provided to all teachers, aides, and office staff for screening students as necessary.
From August 24th, 2020 through September 3rd, 2020 school staff will be asked to establish baseline temperatures of each student. This will continue in the fall of 2021.
- Health information is always confidential.
- The baseline information will be used when a student presents feeling sick.
- Parents will be called to pick up students that have fevers which differ from the baseline data.
- Parents will be called should their child not feel well.
- Parents are responsible for contacting their primary care provider for next steps.
- NOTE: The chart below is our STANDARD POLICY for all staff and students. It is mandatory that the 24-hour fever, vomit, and diarrhea free will be enforced!
- Individuals under isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 must provide a signed release from the Richland County Health Department in order to return to school.
- “Sick bay” room will be created as a place for sick students to be placed while awaiting pick up by parents.
Diagnostic and Screening Testing
Savage Public measured students with the following tests: FastBridge (K-8), MAPS (K-11), SBAC (3-8 and 10), and ACT (11-12).
Analysis of student gaps have been considered and the 2021-2022 PIR Days will be addressing closing the gaps.
Vaccinations
The District will act in accordance with state and federal law with respect to vaccinations for its staff and eligible students.
The board will consider policy 3413 pertaining to vaccinations through 1st and 2nd readings.
The District will not refuse, withhold from, or deny a person any services, goods, facilities, advantages, privileges, licensing, educational opportunities, health care access, or employment opportunities based on the person's vaccination status.
Accommodating Students with Disabilities
The District will provide accommodations to its policies for students with disabilities as determined appropriate based upon the individual student needs and in accordance with a individual accommodation plan or individualized education plan. Students requiring accommodations should contact Angie Nelson, Special Education Teacher to request information on plans for students with disabilities.
Services for students with disability: The District has implemented the following strategies to ensure that each student who is on an IEP or 504 Plan continue to receive the educational and related services to make progress towards their individual goals. The strategies identified below are customized and differentiated to meet the individual needs of each IDEA and 504 students.
Examples may include:
- The District is providing a Free and Appropriate Education for students with disabilities.
- The District is conducting IDEA and 504 meetings via electronic means and/or meeting in person, but complying with CDC Guidelines, State Guidelines and/or local health guidelines;
- The District is providing educational and related services, in collaboration with parents and staff, through all means available, including:
- Alternative learning sites
- On-line learning
- Video chats/tutoring
- Phone conference calls
- Hard copy packets of materials
- Textbook guides
CONTINUITY OF SERVICES
The District will provide for continuity of services as follows should the school be closed for on-site instruction.
Student Academic Needs
The following represents the District’s Plan of Action to address pupil instruction, the provision of school meals for students, compliance with IEP’s and 504 plans of students with disabilities, and other services the District customarily provides to students:
Offsite learning instruction and structure: The District has the following structure in place to ensure off-site learning for students. The District has ensured that continuity plans for educational services can be accessed by all students, regardless of resources available at home. The strategies identified below are, of course, customized to meet the individual needs of each students.
Examples to include:
Certified and Classified Staff will be on-site (at school) or teleworking (off-site) providing instruction to students through the following mechanism:
- On-line courses
- Video chats/tutoring
- Phone conference calls
- Hard copy packets of materials
Textbook guides
- In order to ensure that all students have access to on-line coursework, the District is providing those students who don’t have the necessary devices with laptops for checking out using transportation funds (pursuant to 20-10-101(5) to reimburse parents for the costs of internet access Students who opt out of in person instruction will be provided remote learning education per quarter at this time.
- Option consists of assuring students meet the aggregate hours of instruction and proficiency -based requirements.
- The parents or guardian will be responsible for picking up daily assignments from the office each day and returning the work the next scheduled instructional day.
- Teachers will communicate with student and parent about student’s work through email, phone or scheduled meetings to assist.
A remote learning model of online instruction will be used, should we have to close because of health regulations, a Governor’s directive, or a School Board mandate.
Accommodations will be made for staff and students who are in a high-risk group or caring for individuals in a high-risk group according to law.
School reopening guidelines and training will be provided to all substitute employees of the district.
The School Reopening Committee will work with the trustees and the teacher’s union in the event that the current school schedule/calendar has to be modified due to closure or loss of hours caused by the pandemic.
Students who opt out of on-site instruction will not be allowed to participate in any extra-curricular activities or travel with school groups unless there is an identified diagnosis, disability or other circumstance authorizing exemption.
When “opting in”, students will follow the guidelines of MHSA for season sports.
Resources will be provided to staff, parents, and students to help in coping with trauma associated with COVID-19 events.
Staff will report to administration students who may be experiencing trauma due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic so proper resources can be provided to the teacher and/or parent.
PIR Days for 2020-2021 School Year focused on Self-Care, Suicide Awareness, Happiness, and Mental Health.
Providing certified counselor for staff, students, and families for emotional and social support.
Other Student Needs
Lunch/breakfast schedules will be staggered to allow for proper social distancing in the lunchroom during meals. Will allow time for cleaning between groups.
All components of the breakfast and lunch program will be delivered and handled by qualified, classified personnel.
School meals, consistent with what the District regularly provides: The District has implemented the following strategies to ensure that our students are continuing to receive nutritional meals, the same as if the District was open for pupil instruction.
Examples may include:
- The District is serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunches
- The District is delivering meals to students using your school buses
Staff Social, Emotional, and Mental Health Needs
Resources will be provided to staff, parents, and students to help in coping with trauma associated with COVID-19 events.
Staff will report to administration students who may be experiencing trauma due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic so proper resources can be provided to the teacher and/or parent.
PIR Days for 2020-2021 School Year focused on Self-Care, Suicide Awareness, Happiness, and Mental Health.
Providing certified counselor for staff, students, and families for emotional and social support.
Other Staff Needs
Business:
The school will follow governmental mandates with the guidance of the Richland County Health Department, CDC, and school policy.
School policies and handbooks will be approved, reviewed, and updated to meet the needs of the district as changes occur.
School Officials will work with appropriate persons to ensure that technology status and operational needs are adequate to meet the needs of staff and students.
School officials will work with the teacher’s union in the event that change in working conditions or other requirements are placed on teachers due to the pandemic. A Memorandum of Agreement will be put into place.
Staff and Board meetings will be held in the gymnasium, auditorium or use “Google Meet” for physical distancing purposes.
Transportation:
Bus drivers will clean and disinfect buses thoroughly between each route.
Students will be assigned seating with physical distancing as possible.