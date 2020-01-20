Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 of Masons will award two scholarships this spring in memory of Ben York and Earl & Clona Hawley.
The Ben York Masonic Scholarship honors Ben York who was an active Master Mason and Shriner and a long time plumber and electrician in Sidney. A scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who plan to attend a trade school to study in the construction trades.
The Hawley Memorial Scholarship was created by Richland Chapter #62 of Eastern Star to recognize the devotion that Mr. and Mrs. Hawley had to their community.
These scholarships are available to graduating seniors and current college students. Scholarship applications are available from guidance counselors at all Richland County high schools.