During the brief school board meeting on Monday night, April 13, via Facebook Live, Superintendent Monte Silk began the session by addressing the most recent directive from Gov. Steve Bullock, an update from the Montana High School Association (MHSA) spring sports season.
“The previous directive from the governor was that the school closures be extended through April 24. As a result of the April 9 meeting, they postponed all spring sports activities until April 24, and if the governor extends the school closure beyond May 4, all spring activities will be canceled.”
As for the use of offsite learning, the superintendent said he was pleased after hearing from school principals at the Finance Committee meeting held on Monday, April 6.
“I think offsite learning is going very well," Silk said. “Virtually 100 percent of our students are engaged with the teachers, either getting digital or paper, pencil or packets. There are a few students who are not as engaged as they should be, but overall, I think our offsite program is going as well as we’d expect it to go.”
The next school board meeting will be held Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m.
In other news
• Personal Finance was approved as a required course for High School graduation beginning for the Class of 2022.
• Business Essentials class was approved to be an optional course from a required course for high school graduation beginning in 2021.
• Approval of the extension of the Sidney Middle School gym floor was postponed to a later date this year.