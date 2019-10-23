State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced this week that applications are now available for school districts to apply for school safety professional development grants. House Bill 601 was passed by the 2019 Legislature at the request of the Office of Public Instruction to better secure Montana’s schools and provide safe learning environments for students.
“Student safety was the Office of Public Instruction’s number one policy priority during the last legislative session, and continues to be a top priority,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said Wednesday. “I was proud to champion this legislation which will assist educators in providing safe learning environments for Montana students.”
School districts can submit their applications beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2019, using the application materials available on the OPI website. Complete grant applications will be funded in amounts from $1,000 to $10,000 based on the order in which they are received until the funds are exhausted.
Topics for School Safety Professional Development include:
- Youth suicide awareness and prevention training (MCA 20-7-1310)
- Professional development for staff on the district’s Hazard & Emergency Plans (MCA 20-1-401)
- Conducting disaster drills, table top exercises, or full-scale drills in collaboration with local community first responders as outlined in the district’s Hazard & Emergency Plan (MCA 20-1-401)
- Professional development for staff in safety technology integrated within the district (i.e. cameras, door lock procedures, etc.)
- Professional development for staff in district violence and/or bullying protocols and procedures (ARM 10-55-719)
- Professional development for staff in illegal substance use trends, and district policies and procedures