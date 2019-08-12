West Side supply list
First grade
Please make sure to place your child’s initials on all items: at the top of all of the pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.
- School Pencil Box
- 2 large pink erasers
- 1 box of 24 crayons
- 1 large box of Kleenex
- 1 pair scissors
- 24 #2 pencils (NO FANCY ONES)
- 24 non-perishable snacks
- 1 bottle Elmer’s glue
- 4 large glue sticks
Last Name begins with
- A-E 1 pkg small yellow highlighters
- F-J small paper plates
- K-O large paper plates
- P-S box quart size ziplock bags
- T-Z 1 box sandwich size ziplock bags
Second grade
Second grade: Please make sure to place your child’s initials on all items: at the top of all of the pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.
- 1 box of 24 crayons
- 1 Pkg. colored pencils
- 1 backpack
- 1 pkg pencil erasers & large eraser
- 1 pair scissors
- 2 large glue sticks
- pencil box (no larger than 5x8)
- 2 large boxes Kleenex
- 1 bottle Elmer’s glue
- 70 page wide rule spiral notebook
- 1 pocket folder 12 inch ruler with Standard & Metric (not bendable)
- 1 Wide Rule Composition Notebook
- 1 PK multi color highlighters
- 12-24 sharpened pencils
- 1 pair Tennis shoes for PE to be kept at school
- 1 – 4PK of Dry Erase Markers
Last name begins with
- A-E small paper plates F-J large paper plates K-O quart size ziplock bags
- P-S gallon size ziplock bags T-Z snack size ziplock bags
Third grade
Third grade: Please make sure to place your child’s initials on all items: at the top of all of the pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.
- 1 box of colored pencils
- 12” ruler with Standard & Metric
- 2 large glue sticks
- 2 Composition Notebooks
- 2 large eraser
- 1 bottle of liquid glue
- 1 pkg baby wipes
- 2 boxes Kleenex
- 4 fine tip dry erase markers
- 1 zippered pencil bag (no pencil boxes)
- 1 hand held pencil sharpener
- 2 highlighters
- 1 pkg pencil top erasers
- 3 pocket folder
- 24 - #2 pencils
- 1 box of 24 crayons
- 1 pair scissors
- 1 pair ear buds to be kept at school
- 1 pair clean gym shoes to be left at school for PE