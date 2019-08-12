West Side supply list

First grade

Please make sure to place your child’s initials on all items: at the top of all of the pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.

  • School Pencil Box
  • 2 large pink erasers
  • 1 box of 24 crayons
  • 1 large box of Kleenex
  • 1 pair scissors
  • 24 #2 pencils (NO FANCY ONES)
  • 24 non-perishable snacks
  • 1 bottle Elmer’s glue
  • 4 large glue sticks

Last Name begins with

  • A-E 1 pkg small yellow highlighters
  • F-J small paper plates
  • K-O large paper plates
  • P-S box quart size ziplock bags
  • T-Z 1 box sandwich size ziplock bags

Second grade

Second grade: Please make sure to place your child’s initials on all items: at the top of all of the pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.

  • 1 box of 24 crayons
  • 1 Pkg. colored pencils
  • 1 backpack
  • 1 pkg pencil erasers & large eraser
  • 1 pair scissors
  • 2 large glue sticks
  • pencil box (no larger than 5x8)
  • 2 large boxes Kleenex
  • 1 bottle Elmer’s glue
  • 70 page wide rule spiral notebook
  • 1 pocket folder 12 inch ruler with Standard & Metric (not bendable)
  • 1 Wide Rule Composition Notebook
  • 1 PK multi color highlighters
  • 12-24 sharpened pencils
  • 1 pair Tennis shoes for PE to be kept at school
  • 1 – 4PK of Dry Erase Markers

Last name begins with

  • A-E small paper plates F-J large paper plates K-O quart size ziplock bags
  • P-S gallon size ziplock bags T-Z snack size ziplock bags

Third grade

Third grade: Please make sure to place your child’s initials on all items: at the top of all of the pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.

  • 1 box of colored pencils
  • 12” ruler with Standard & Metric
  • 2 large glue sticks
  • 2 Composition Notebooks
  • 2 large eraser
  • 1 bottle of liquid glue
  • 1 pkg baby wipes
  • 2 boxes Kleenex
  • 4 fine tip dry erase markers
  • 1 zippered pencil bag (no pencil boxes)
  • 1 hand held pencil sharpener
  • 2 highlighters
  • 1 pkg pencil top erasers
  • 3 pocket folder
  • 24 - #2 pencils
  • 1 box of 24 crayons
  • 1 pair scissors
  • 1 pair ear buds to be kept at school
  • 1 pair clean gym shoes to be left at school for PE

Tags

Load comments