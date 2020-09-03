SHS Royals

Sidney High School Homecoming Royalty 2020: Ali Merritt, Tate Wieferich, Hadley Garsjo, Riley Waters, Trista Hovde, Jaxson Franklin, Brooke Morrill, Boston Peters, Liliana Johnson and Jordan Darby.

