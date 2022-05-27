Sidney logo

Sidney High School seniors received many scholarships for their school work and community participation. The list of scholarships and recipients are as follows.

PEO Star Scholarship ($2,500): Brielle Gorder.

Midrivers Higher Education ($2,000): Rowen Ellingson, Suttyn Barnhart and Trudi Speldrich.

Kim Rehbein Memorial Scholarship ($500): Casey Rehbein.

Rocky and Jeremy Norby Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Trudi Speldrich.

Empty Saddle Memorial ($500): Suttyn Barnhart, Trudi Speldrich and Grady Larson.

Jaycee’s Scholarship ($500): Suttyn Barnhart.

Sidney Lions Club Scholarship ($750): Brielle Gorder and Trudi Speldrich.

Key Club Scholarship ($1,000): Olivia Schoepp.

Key Club Scholarship ($500): Brielle Gorder and Trudi Speldrich.

Von Burns Memorial Scholarship ($500): Suttyn Barnhart.

Earl and Clona Hawly Memorial ($500): Kodi Schulz, Trudi Speldrich and Brielle Gorder.

Sidney Elks Lodge Monte and Bev Merill Trust Scholarship ($2,000): Olivia Schoepp and Keela Kary.

Mon-Dak API Scholarship ($2,000): Rowan Ellingson and Brielle Gorder.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative ($1,000): Trudi Speldrich.

Henry Elm Scholarship ($16,143): Trudi Speldrich, Jenna Anderson and Kodi Schulz.

Sidney Dollars for Scholars ($1,400): Joslynn Popescu, Landon Schumacker, Madison Jasin, Karly Volk, Alexander Burnison, Jade Emly, Frank Kunda, Tristan Fink and Parker Mindt.

Ethel Page Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Estefania Trevino.

Janae Moore Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Brielle Gorder.

Hammer Family Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Trudi Speldrich.

Voorhees Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Jenna Anderson.

Jason Pourroy Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Madison Stordahl.

Action Auto Scholarship ($2,500): Casey Rehbein.

Ben York Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Amelia Williams.

Howard Hunke Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Keela Kary.

Gary and Rachelle Sorenson Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Emma Lund.

Keith Steinbeisser Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Rowan Ellingson.

Paul Johnson Memorial Founder Scholarship ($1,500): Olivia Schoepp.

Harold Haffner Scholarship ($1,500): Kodi Schulz, Suttyn Barnhart, Abigail Kyhl, Garrett Dodds and Logan Boyer.

Robert W Peterson Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Ryan McGinnis.

PEO Sheri Johnson Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Daisy Snow.

Ted Ackerman Memorial Scholarship ($500): Taylan Hansen and Aden Graves.

Rob Lovegren Memorial Scholarship ($250): Ty Lovegren and Brielle Gorder.

Ralph H Foss Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Kodi Schulz and Trudi Speldrich.

5-6 Grade Tackle Football Scholarship ($500): Aden Graves and Parker Mindt.

Paul Quilling Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Daisy Snow, Aden Graves and Alexander Burnison.

Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grainmillers Local #285 ($1,000): Kodi Schulz and Brielle Gorder.

Richland Co. Rodeo Club ($1,500): Rowan Ellingson and Grady Larson.

Sidney Knights of Columbus ($1,000): Wyatt Reid.

Brodie Gorder Memorial Scholarship ($500): Olivia Schoepp, Madison Jasin, Aden Graves, Kodi Schulz, Brielle Gorder, Grady Larson and Madison Sparks.

Jeremy Gorder Memorial/Sidney AAU Wrestling Club Scholarship ($1,000): Aden Graves.

Richland Alumni Hockey ($500): Logan Boyer.

Damon McLaughin Memorial Scholarship ($500): Casey Rehbein, Landon Schumacker, Logan Boyer, Parker Mindt and Grady Larson.

Swigart Memorial Scholarship ($500): Terry Reece.

Ann Bauman Memorial Scholarship ($500): Brielle Gorder.

Ann Bauman Memorial Scholarship ($250): Kiawana Eide and Frank Kunda.

4-H Market Scholarship ($500): Grady Larson.

4-H Market Scholarship ($250): Madison Sparks.

Michael Jespen Memorial Scholarship ($500): Rowan Ellingson.

MUS STEM Scholarship ($6,000): Trudi Speldrich.

The total amount awarded in scholarships to the Sidney High School graduating class is $148,079.



