Sidney High School seniors received many scholarships for their school work and community participation. The list of scholarships and recipients are as follows.
PEO Star Scholarship ($2,500): Brielle Gorder.
Midrivers Higher Education ($2,000): Rowen Ellingson, Suttyn Barnhart and Trudi Speldrich.
Kim Rehbein Memorial Scholarship ($500): Casey Rehbein.
Rocky and Jeremy Norby Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Trudi Speldrich.
Empty Saddle Memorial ($500): Suttyn Barnhart, Trudi Speldrich and Grady Larson.
Jaycee’s Scholarship ($500): Suttyn Barnhart.
Sidney Lions Club Scholarship ($750): Brielle Gorder and Trudi Speldrich.
Key Club Scholarship ($1,000): Olivia Schoepp.
Key Club Scholarship ($500): Brielle Gorder and Trudi Speldrich.
Von Burns Memorial Scholarship ($500): Suttyn Barnhart.
Earl and Clona Hawly Memorial ($500): Kodi Schulz, Trudi Speldrich and Brielle Gorder.
Sidney Elks Lodge Monte and Bev Merill Trust Scholarship ($2,000): Olivia Schoepp and Keela Kary.
Mon-Dak API Scholarship ($2,000): Rowan Ellingson and Brielle Gorder.
Basin Electric Power Cooperative ($1,000): Trudi Speldrich.
Henry Elm Scholarship ($16,143): Trudi Speldrich, Jenna Anderson and Kodi Schulz.
Sidney Dollars for Scholars ($1,400): Joslynn Popescu, Landon Schumacker, Madison Jasin, Karly Volk, Alexander Burnison, Jade Emly, Frank Kunda, Tristan Fink and Parker Mindt.
Ethel Page Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Estefania Trevino.
Janae Moore Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Brielle Gorder.
Hammer Family Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Trudi Speldrich.
Voorhees Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Jenna Anderson.
Jason Pourroy Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Madison Stordahl.
Action Auto Scholarship ($2,500): Casey Rehbein.
Ben York Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Amelia Williams.
Howard Hunke Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Keela Kary.
Gary and Rachelle Sorenson Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Emma Lund.
Keith Steinbeisser Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Rowan Ellingson.
Paul Johnson Memorial Founder Scholarship ($1,500): Olivia Schoepp.
Harold Haffner Scholarship ($1,500): Kodi Schulz, Suttyn Barnhart, Abigail Kyhl, Garrett Dodds and Logan Boyer.
Robert W Peterson Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Ryan McGinnis.
PEO Sheri Johnson Memorial Scholarship ($1,400): Daisy Snow.
Ted Ackerman Memorial Scholarship ($500): Taylan Hansen and Aden Graves.
Rob Lovegren Memorial Scholarship ($250): Ty Lovegren and Brielle Gorder.
Ralph H Foss Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Kodi Schulz and Trudi Speldrich.
5-6 Grade Tackle Football Scholarship ($500): Aden Graves and Parker Mindt.
Paul Quilling Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Daisy Snow, Aden Graves and Alexander Burnison.
Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grainmillers Local #285 ($1,000): Kodi Schulz and Brielle Gorder.
Richland Co. Rodeo Club ($1,500): Rowan Ellingson and Grady Larson.
Sidney Knights of Columbus ($1,000): Wyatt Reid.
Brodie Gorder Memorial Scholarship ($500): Olivia Schoepp, Madison Jasin, Aden Graves, Kodi Schulz, Brielle Gorder, Grady Larson and Madison Sparks.
Jeremy Gorder Memorial/Sidney AAU Wrestling Club Scholarship ($1,000): Aden Graves.
Richland Alumni Hockey ($500): Logan Boyer.
Damon McLaughin Memorial Scholarship ($500): Casey Rehbein, Landon Schumacker, Logan Boyer, Parker Mindt and Grady Larson.
Swigart Memorial Scholarship ($500): Terry Reece.
Ann Bauman Memorial Scholarship ($500): Brielle Gorder.
Ann Bauman Memorial Scholarship ($250): Kiawana Eide and Frank Kunda.
4-H Market Scholarship ($500): Grady Larson.
4-H Market Scholarship ($250): Madison Sparks.
Michael Jespen Memorial Scholarship ($500): Rowan Ellingson.
MUS STEM Scholarship ($6,000): Trudi Speldrich.
The total amount awarded in scholarships to the Sidney High School graduating class is $148,079.