The Sidney National Honor Society students will be conducting their annual phonathon for Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars on Jan. 16-17 to raise money for scholarships that will be given to Sidney High School 2023 graduates. If you get a call between 5 - 8 p.m. on those days, get your checkbook out, because they are raising money for Sidney High School graduates looking to pursue college or trade school.
This unique program has been around since 1991, divvying out around $647,000 in scholarships over the last 31 years. 1,028 scholarships have been granted through the program, and a fun fact: In 1992 when the first scholarships were awarded, the average size was $300. In 2022, the average spiked to $1,500.
During the phonathon, the "fundraising is student-led" according to Kelly Johnson, President of Sidney Area Dollar for Scholars. The kids are encouraged to call their relatives and friends as well as off a provided list of past donors.
"We try to get as widespread as we can when calling on the community," Johnson said.
The organization has set the lofty goal of raising $20,000 this year, but Johnson was very confident is could be achieved.
Another goal Johnson has in 2023 is to see more Sidney students apply for the scholarship.
"Every graduating student who applies for a scholarship gets a scholarship," Johnson explained.
In 2008, 53 scholarships were awarded and in 2022, only 27 students applied and received scholarships.
"They just have to take the initiative to apply," Johnson said.
The scholarship application process is fairly straightforward, only taking about two hours to complete. The application window opened on Jan. 1 and will close April 15.
Johnson has been involved in the organization for quite some time and is very passionate about it, however she hasn't been around as long as her husband, Randy, who has been involved and in office since the beginning in 1991.
Randy explained the organization really all started because of community support. He said that is part of why he's stayed a part of the organization for so many years, with no plans to change that any time soon.
"We stay involved not only because it's such a good thing for our students, but for our donors."
Randy and his wife both feel a great sense of responsibility to continue ensuring everything runs smoothly, so as not to disappoint the generous community who have entrusted them to use their donated funds wisely.
For those interested in learning more about the scholarships, phonathon, joining the board or the organization, visit the Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars Facebook page or call Kelly Johnson at 406-480-5126.