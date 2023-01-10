2022 phonathon Dollars for Scholars

2022's Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars phonathon saw around $20,000 in pledges

The Sidney National Honor Society students will be conducting their annual phonathon for Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars on Jan. 16-17 to raise money for scholarships that will be given to Sidney High School 2023 graduates. If you get a call between 5 - 8 p.m. on those days, get your checkbook out, because they are raising money for Sidney High School graduates looking to pursue college or trade school. 

This unique program has been around since 1991, divvying out around $647,000 in scholarships over the last 31 years. 1,028 scholarships have been granted through the program, and a fun fact: In 1992 when the first scholarships were awarded, the average size was $300. In 2022, the average spiked to $1,500. 



