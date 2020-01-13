At the University of Montana, 2,429 students made the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List, including students from the Sidney Herald readership area.
To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive any grade of C+ or below or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.
The Sidney-area students listed below made UM’s fall semester 2019 Dean’s List:
SIDNEY: Morgan Kohntopp
BAINVILLE: Summer Romo
See the full list of UM students who made the lists at umt.edu/urelations/info/deanslist.php.