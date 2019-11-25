John Deere Ag Days
This past week Sidney FFA members competed in Bozeman at the John Deere Ag Days contest. There were over 1,800 members competing in different events. Sidney FFA team worked hard and did a great job.
Sidney FFA members competed in Senior Meat judging and got a seventh out of 35 teams. Team members were Kade Anderson, Emma Torgerson, Kylee Lambert and Rafe Fulgham.
The Farm Business Management team got 12th out of 56 teams. The Sidney team was made up of Kade Anderson, Emma Torgerson, Kodi Obergfell and Kylee Lambert.
The Mechanic Team had a strong showing and did great for having to sub some new members and Livestock did good due to being down two members due to illness.
Big Muddy District Mechanic Contest
Sidney FFA Mechanic Team competed Monday, Nov 18, in Richey, at Big Muddy District Mechanic Contest.
The Mechanic team placed fifth for the team which placed them in the top 50 percent of the contest. That now allows then to compete at the State Mechanic Contest in Great Falls March 24-26.
The team competed in a variety of areas from carpentry skills, welding skills, mechanic skills, electrical wiring skills, and then a team problem which entailed multiple areas of the contest. Sidney FFA team members were Kade Anderson, Samuel Stephenson, Rafe Fulgham and Kylee lambert.
Kade placed second in the individual in the contest and Samuel placed third individually in the contest and Rafe, the lone freshman on the team, place 25th individually. The team worked hard and did a great job representing Sidney FFA and Sidney High School at the contest. The chapter has a great bunch of members that always work hard to do their best.