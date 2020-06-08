Sidney High School 2020 graduation took place on May 24 at Swanson Field. The ceremony commenced after careful planning and coordination with local officials — including the Richland County health department.
Acknowledging the many COVID-19 restrictions leading up to graduation, Sidney High School Principal Brent Sukut congratulated the Class of 2020. Sukut, who recently took over as Sidney Schools superintendent, noted the coronavirus outbreak posed considerable challenges to holding a large-scale event like a high school graduation ceremony.
“After careful planning we have made the determination that this is possible and we can do so while still maintaining social distancing,” Sukut wrote prior to the event. “It is our hope to bring some form of closure and celebration to the long-term commitment made by our students. While this has been challenging, understand that this class will be looked upon as a group that endured what few other classes have had to. I am proud of this group of Seniors and how they have handled themselves throughout this stressful time.... On behalf of Sidney High School, congrats.”
Details of Sidney High School graduates pictured:
Nicolas Trevino: Valedictorian, Top 10%, National Honor Society, Honors Student, Richland Rangers Hockey and Sidney Soccer
Lexi Nelson: Cross Country and Track Athlete
Riley Thiessen: Valedictorian, Top 10%, National Honor Society, Honors Student, Volleyball and Softball
Samantha Nevels: Honors Student
Ximena Rosas: National Honor Society, Student Council President, Honors Student, Track
Jett Jones: Football and Wrestling; enlisted in the U.S. Navy
Carter Johnson: Football, Basketball, Track
Cooper McGlothlin: Valedictorian, Top 10%, National Honor Society, Honors Student, Football, Basketball, Track; signed letter of intent to play football and basketball for Dickinson State.
