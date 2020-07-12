Several Sidney High School band standouts received awards for their dedication to music and outstanding musicianship. The are: Hailey Christensen, James Allen, Kade Anderson and Liza Reynolds.
Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: This award is presented by the U.S. Marine Corps League in recognition of diligence, dedication and musical excellence as a performing bandsman and soloist. Hailey Christensen has been a dedicated member of the band program, participating in concert band and jazz band, and performing multiple solos at festivals. She has performed solos in both concert band and jazz band. She is a well-rounded student and involved in many activities. Despite her busy schedule Hailey showed up to every practice and would even do double-duty at sporting events, both cheering and playing her saxophone. Hailey intends to continue her music career at Minot State University this fall.
Director’s Choice Award for Band: This award honors an outstanding senior member of the band who displays high qualities of dedication and conduct. It is presented in recognition of the student's contribution to music ensembles. James Allen was one of the most reliable members of the band. James was involved in every extra-curricular instrumental ensemble at Sidney High School. His musical abilities on trumpet were top tier and his dedication was incredible. Most notably, James missed only one pep band event in his entire high school career. He was willing to lend a hand outside of practice and performances, such as always coming to help with concert set-up and tear-down. James' musical leadership will leave a big hole in the band. His personality and hard work will be missed next year.
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: This award recognizes an outstanding senior in jazz band. In addition to being a dedicated and diligent member of the ensemble, the recipient of this award has a thorough understanding of the jazz idiom. The recipient is an outstanding performer, and an ambassador of the jazz program. Kade Anderson was a member of the concert band, pep band, and of course the jazz band. He was a tremendous addition to all three ensembles; but Kade's passion was in the jazz band. Kade showed up to rehearsals, always prepared and ready to play. He was featured as a soloist for many concerts and festivals and recently received a Top Soloist award at the MSU-Billings Jazz Festival. Kade's incredible tenor sax playing will be missed next year.
John Philip Sousa Award: This award honors the top student in the high school band. It recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication. It was created with the approval of the daughters of Sousa, the famous composer and bandmaster. The Sousa Award is the pinnacle of achievement in a high school band. This year's recipient is Liza Reynolds. Liza's percussion abilities have taken her to great places. She was a member of every extra-curricular instrumental ensemble offered at Sidney High School and was present at every practice and event she could be. Liza's talents earned her the privilege of being selected for the Montana All-State Orchestra and many other collegiate and regional honor bands. She has had many successful performances as a soloist at music festivals and has stood out as an exceptional musician by many professors and professional musicians. Liza intends to continue her music career at MSU Bozeman this fall.
Kilee Sundt teaches music theory, technology and digital media, and directs the Sidney High School band. Sundt, who presented the awards, has taught at Sidney Public Schools for nearly seven years.