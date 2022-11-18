Sidney speech

Morgan (6th) and Hovde (5th) in Humorous Solo 

The Sidney High School speech, drama and debate team travelled to Custer County last week and competed against 14 teams. The small but mighty team fought hard and brought home some awards.

Sidney speech

Slade (4th place) and Steinbeisser (5th place) in Extemporaneous Speaking

Speech and Debate team results



Tags

Load comments