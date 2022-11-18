featured Sidney High School speech, debate, drama teams place in Custer Co. By Christy Pierce Nov 18, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan (6th) and Hovde (5th) in Humorous Solo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney High School speech, drama and debate team travelled to Custer County last week and competed against 14 teams. The small but mighty team fought hard and brought home some awards. Slade (4th place) and Steinbeisser (5th place) in Extemporaneous Speaking Christy Pierce Speech and Debate team resultsExtemporaneous Speaking: 4th place Oliver Slade, 5th place Corbin SteinbeisserLincoln Douglas Debate: 6th place Colten Dahl, 8th place Bronte BennionDrama team resultsHumorous Solo: 5th place Cedar Hovde, 6th place Jayce Morgan Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Debate Speech Sport Drama Sidney High School Award Small Place Custer County Load comments Most Popular Fairview High School head chef honors vets, first responders Sidney Rangers take to the ice for Damon McLaughlin Tournament Williston Harley-Davidson dealership set to close Live election results in Richland County Sidney to deck the halls on Black Friday The Hart family veterans Sidney's LDS Church hosts women's conference, donates to Matthew House Sidney City Council gets busy Monday night VFW Post 4099 honored veterans Friday Community Power Hour carried a 'shop small' message More Stories Montana's Red Wave Montana wants to expand institutional mental health and addiction treatment. What’s the downside? By Mara Silvers Montana Free Press Looking to Kentucky’s past to understand Montana health nominee’s future By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill by Eric Dietrich Montana Free Press Norby, Potter testify on coal plant closure biil that directs PSC to evaluate economic impacts By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press Week 6 legislative roundup: COVID-19 sheild law, family medical leave, income tax & more By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection