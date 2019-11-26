Seventeen competitors loaded the bus heading toward Circle for the fourth meet of the season. Speech and debate team brought home another first place trophy.
Lorraine Coronato led the debate team with a first place in Lincoln Douglas. Since Public Forum was not offered as an event at this meet, Krystan and Madison Jasin competed in Impromptu placing sixth and seventh with freshman Colten Dahl placing third. Chloe Go held her own in Informative Speaking, placing third. Senior Christine Turek placed first in Memorized Public Address.
The drama team brought home a first place trophy. Senior Dramatic Soloist Autumn Davidson placed first, Madi Brost placed fourth and Daniel Schneider placed sixth. Humor Soloist Kodi Schulz placed second. Humor Duo Team Josie Yockim and Kaileigh LaRoche placed second. Classic Theatre Noah Kyhl and Isaac Quiroz placed second, Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff placed third.
The team will travel to Hardin on Dec. 7.