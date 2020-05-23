Daniel John Coryell, a teacher with Sidney Public Schools, earned his Masters degree in educational leadership in May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College. Coryell — pictured with his wife Megan, who also teaches in Sidney at Central Elementary School, and three children — graduated from MSU-Billings in 2009 with a degree in Health and Human Performance and a teaching option. Coryell coaches high school football and high school track-and-field, and teaches P.E. at Sidney High School. He was among 188 students to receive their degrees during the RMC virtual Commencement ceremony.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout
Sidney High School teacher earns Masters from Rocky Mountain College
Most Popular
-
National Weather Service issues northeast Montana storm warning
-
Sidney Police Department Reports
-
Montana #1 business-friendly state in COVID-19 era
-
Convicted murderer dies in prison
-
Draggin' Main for grads, and other reasons
-
Jared Kutzler, 23
-
Richland County COVID-19 update
-
Joel Krautter: A lawyer and a fighter
-
Brandon Ler: Against abortions and for 'common people'
-
2020 Montana State Fair cancelled