Daniel John Coryell, a teacher with Sidney Public Schools, earned his Masters degree in educational leadership in May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College. Coryell — pictured with his wife Megan, who also teaches in Sidney at Central Elementary School, and three children — graduated from MSU-Billings in 2009 with a degree in Health and Human Performance and a teaching option. Coryell coaches high school football and high school track-and-field, and teaches P.E. at Sidney High School. He was among 188 students to receive their degrees during the RMC virtual Commencement ceremony.

