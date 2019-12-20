After eight weeks of managing and making a variety of business decisions, the winners of the 2019 fall High School Business (HSBC) have been announced.
The top eight teams are as follows:
- GDZ Electronics (Sidney High School);
- Optimusic (Sidney High School);
- Apollo Audio (Sidney High School);
- Team 5 (Dillon Middle School);
- Tempo (Sidney High School);
- Team 4 (Dillon Middle School);
- Anytime DVD Player (Skyview High School); and
- TIB Co (Malta High School)
The top-eight fall teams with the highest stock prices are invited to compete with the top eight teams from the spring 2020 semester in the Challenge Bowl for a chance at scholarships.While the top prize is $1,000 for the team who wins the Challenge, each student will at least walk away with a $100 scholarship.
"We are proud of all the hard work students across Montana put in this semester," said Stacye Dorrington, High School Business Challenge Coordinator of the Montana Chamber of Commerce. "The High School Business Challenge is a great opportunity for students to be exposed to the business world and the decisions that come with it."
The spring semester begins in February 2020 with the Challenge Bowl being held in April 2020.
For more information about the High School Bussiness Challenge, contact HSBC Coordinator Stacye Dorrington at Stacye@MontanaChamber.com.