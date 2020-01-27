For staffing purposes and to order supplies for the upcoming school year, we are asking any future kindergarten students to please register at West Side School. Any child who turns 5 before March 1, is eligible for K2 (full-day) program. Any child who turns 5 on or after March 1 will be eligible for Gesell testing to determine placement in K1 (half-day) or K2 (full-day) according to district policy. Children that turn 5 after Sept. 10 are not eligible for kindergarten. Please bring a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate and current immunization record. You may call Carla or Marcy at West Side School 406-433-2530 with any questions.