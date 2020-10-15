Sidney Middle School 8th grade teachers would like to congratulate Walker Rohner, who has been selected as the September "Student of the Month."
Walker is a very polite, respectful student. He is always willing to help others when needed. Walker is down to earth and definitely gets down to business. His friendly demeanor makes him easy to visit with from a student and teacher perspective.
In class, Walker is attentive and follows along, which makes him easy to teach.
Congratulations Walker, and thanks for being an outstanding SMS student!
Walker is the son of Nichole and Terrance Rohner.