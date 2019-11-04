October’s Sidney Middle School Student of the Month goes to Alexa Lonski in the seventh grade. On a daily basis she proves to be a model student by participating in class activities, asking and answering questions during discussions and having a positive attitude. She comes to class every day with a smile on her face. Her teachers can tell she takes pride in her work as it is always done neatly and is often completed above expectations. Alexa is also willing to help out her classmates as well as her teachers when it is needed. Her constant kindness, positivity and hard work is why Alexa has been chosen as the student of the month for October. Alexa is the daughter of Nick and Bobbi Lonski. Congratulations Alexa. Thank you for being a safe, respectful, responsible student.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout