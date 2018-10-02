Sidney High School will have parent/teacher conferences on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
School officials encourage all parents to attend and visit with their child’s teachers.
Letters will be mailed out to students receiving a D or lower in any class. If you receive a letter from the school, school officials urge you to come in and get a plan together to improve your child’s grade prior to the end of the quarter.
School officials look forward to working with you and giving your child the highest quality education possible.