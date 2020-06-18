Sidney Public Schools received $20,000 in grant funds from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office, it was announced on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The money is part of a hunger relief funding initiative under the Montana “No Kid Hungry” program.
Sidney Public Schools was one of only two Montana school districts to receive grant money in the initial round of funding, which included $108,550 in hunger relief support. The other school district — Belgrade —received $5,000 in grant money, the governor’s office announced.
In a statement to the Sidney Herald, Gov. Bullock emphasized he recognizes the challenges rural communities face in balancing the needs of families with a disparity of income levels, particularly when it comes to children attending local public schools.
“We know rural areas of the state, including Sidney, often face barriers to accessing healthy food including transportation gaps and the high cost of food,” Gov. Bullock stated. “Emergency grants have allowed our frontier communities to address food access issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.”
The governor’s response made clear he is paying attention to Richland County as it struggles to provide meals to children from families that rely on schools and the local Boys and Girls Club as a result of public school closures mandated by the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Sidney’s Grab N’ Go meals program in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club has doubled its participation since schools closed in March, as many families in the area work in industries that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Gov. Bullock stated.
The largest grant under the hunger relief program — $49,550 — went to the Center Pole, Crow Indian Reservation. The grant coincided with Gov. Bullock’s visit to Montana’s Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
“I am grateful to all of Montana’s tribes for their partnership as we move forward together in the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Bullock stated in a press release. “The virus is still here with us and as we learn to live in a new normal with social distancing and continued precautions, enhanced testing is an important tool in helping us find new cases early to limit the spread.”
The Sidney Herald reached out to Sidney Public Schools for a statement about the grant. The newspaper is awaiting a response about news that Sidney Public Schools will receive $20,000 under the “No Kid Hungry Program.”
The Sidney Herald will feature a follow-up article when it receives more information from a Sidney Public Schools representative about the grant.