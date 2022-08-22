The Sidney school board met last week to approve its budget. The elementary district will need $12,780,052.71 this year. Last year they used $ 10,824,378.91. This year, tuition costs have risen at the elementary level. The high school will need 10,089,567.93. Last year they used 8,024,449.75.
All board members were physically present at the meeting but one, who participated by phone.
A report was also given during the Aug. 15 meeting on summer school. Everything went fine. Board members discussed out-of-district attendance agreements. They accepted the resignation of June Decker, (special education aide) and Kelsey Storer, (Central School special education aide).
New hires are:
Amanda Bartls (high school assistant volleyball coach),\
Brian McNutt (middle school custodian)
Karen Munoz (middle school special education aide)
Lacey Nevins (middle school behavior strategist extended contract)
Sharisse Slade (high school English teacher)
Linda Page (food service)
Brent Sukut reported that the first day of school went really well. The teachers were very engaged.
“Last year the first days were a little tough because we had just came off teaching using social distancing because of COVID.” Sukut said.
There was also superintendent report and a Mark Bukannen update.
Ty Graves spoke about the Eagle Foundation. He reported that they would not be having tailgate parties this year because they don’t want to take business away from the high school concession stand.