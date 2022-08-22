Sidney Eagles Logo

The Sidney school board met last week to approve its budget. The elementary district will need $12,780,052.71 this year. Last year they used $ 10,824,378.91. This year, tuition costs have risen at the elementary level. The high school will need 10,089,567.93. Last year they used 8,024,449.75.

All board members were physically present at the meeting but one, who participated by phone.



