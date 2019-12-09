Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate team travelled to Hardin competing against 20 Schools. Drama team came out on top, now 5-0 and they are halfway through the season. Speech and debate placed third. This was the first time the entire team travelled together.
Speech results
- Memorized Public Address: Christine Turek, second; Shea Roberts competed.
- Impromptu: Colten Dahl, sixth; Garrett Dodds competed.
- Informative: Chloe Go, fourth.
- Humorous Oral Interp: Abby Kyhl competed.
Debate results
- Lincoln Douglas: Lorraine Coronato, third; Alexa Iverson, fourth.
- Public Forum: Sam Stephenson and Brandon Smith, fifth; Sean Earle and Jade Emily, seventh; Madison Jasin and Krystan Jasin, eighth.
Drama results
- Dramatic Solo: Autumn Davidson, second; Daniel Schneider, sixth; Madi Brost competed.
- Humorous Solo: Kodi Schultz third.
- Humorous Duo: Josie Yockim and Laileigh Laroche competed.
- Classical Theatre: Noah Kyhl and Isaac Quiroz, first; Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid, fourth.
The team travels to Laurel next weekend.