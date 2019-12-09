Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate

Travelling to Hardin is the Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate team, front from left,  Christine Turek, Madi Brost, Autumn Davidson, Abby Kyhl, Isaac Quiroz and Alexa Iverson. Second row: Garrett Dodds, Chloe Go, Josie Yockim, Madison Jasin, Emma Cundiff, Krystan Jasin, Noah Kyhl, Jade meily and Lorraine Coronato. Third row: Colten Dahl, Kaileigh LaRoche, Daniel Schneider, Shea Roberts, Sean Earle, Kodi Schulz, Wyatt Reid, Sam Stephenson and Brandon Smith.

 Photo by Christy Pierce

Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate team travelled to Hardin competing against 20 Schools. Drama team came out on top, now 5-0 and they are halfway through the season. Speech and debate placed third. This was the first time the entire team travelled together.

Speech results

  • Memorized Public Address: Christine Turek, second; Shea Roberts competed.
  • Impromptu: Colten Dahl, sixth; Garrett Dodds competed.
  • Informative: Chloe Go, fourth.
  • Humorous Oral Interp: Abby Kyhl competed.

Debate results

  • Lincoln Douglas: Lorraine Coronato, third; Alexa Iverson, fourth.
  • Public Forum: Sam Stephenson and Brandon Smith, fifth; Sean Earle and Jade Emily, seventh; Madison Jasin and Krystan Jasin, eighth.

Drama results

  • Dramatic Solo: Autumn Davidson, second; Daniel Schneider, sixth; Madi Brost competed.
  • Humorous Solo: Kodi Schultz third.
  • Humorous Duo: Josie Yockim and Laileigh Laroche competed.
  • Classical Theatre: Noah Kyhl and Isaac Quiroz, first; Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid, fourth.

The team travels to Laurel next weekend.

