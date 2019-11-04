Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate team traveled to Billings to compete in the Eastern Kickoff. Thirty-three schools from AA, A, B and C brought the competition. The Speech and Debate team finished third in Class A with senior Christine Turek placing second in Memorized Public Address. Drama Team placed first in Class A Drama. Kodi Schulz placed fifth in Humorous Solo, Noah Kyhl and Isaac Quiroz placed first in Classical Theatre, Dramatic Soloist Autumn Davidson placed first, Daniel Schnieder second and Madi Brost took third. The team travels to Poplar next weekend.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout