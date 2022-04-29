After COVID-19 caused the SkillsUSA competition to be canceled for two years in a row, Sidney students were finally able to compete at the 2022 competition.
According to the skillsusa.org website, SkillsUSA is a program for students, teachers and industries working together to help students become skilled in certain areas to prepare them for the workforce. This is a nonprofit national education association that serves junior high, high school and college students.
The mission statement reads, “SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. We improve the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of SkillsUSA framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Our vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.”
Around the country more than 333,527 students and instructors are involved in this program and this year, Ben Carleson, Max Nicholson and Mikael Savage competed.
Carlsen competed in Cabinetmaking, Nicholson in Welding and Savage in Technical Drafting CADD along with all three competing in the quiz bowl competition.
Savage placed second in the Technical Drafting CADD competition.
Roger Merritt said, “It was nice to be able to compete this year. They did a super job in all contests.”