A group of students from Sidney High School participated in a state-wide competition called the Big Sky Biz Sim by First Interstate Bank, an annual business simulation game designed to promote financial literacy and business sense. To say the students fared well would be an understatement as Sidney teams took not just first place but first through ninth place.
The business simulation game is conducted jointly by the Montana Council on Economic Education and the MSU’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics
The competition is an in-class business simulation in which students make operating decisions for a business they devise to produce, sell and distribute “widgets”. Those decisions impact the theoretical stock market prices of their businesses, which are then compared to other teams across the state at the end of each week.
This year’s competition featured 386 students from 34 schools.
The top five teams qualifying for cash prizes were from Sidney High School, taught by Russ Biniek. Each student team came up with a name for their fictional company. The Sidney teams’ companies were:
Innova – Emma Lund, Braylon DiFonzo, Victor Piedra
Flight of the Widgets – Pichit Charoenpanich, Kassadee Olson, Isaac Quiroz
Widgetback – Garrett Dodds, Taylor Stewart
Sysygy – Jade Emly, Matthew Hansen
Widgetzilla – Corben Holler, Gabriella Juarez, Amayia Kim
“The MSU Biz Sim is a statewide competition where school size doesn’t matter,” said Biniek. “That means that all schools in the state compete against one another. It doesn’t matter if you are Class C or AA everyone is in the same pool.”
The challenge started in 2001 and this is the first time in its 20 year history that a school has taken the first nine places in the competition. While the Sidney teams took the first nine places, only the first five receive rewards. It is also the first time that any school has taken the top five spots. The previous record for a single school was three awards.
The competition challenges students to operate a manufacturing business, said Biniek. “The students are responsible for determining the number of units to manufacture, how much to expand their production capabilities, their advertising budget, staffing, how much to put into quality management, how much to spend on product development, etc.”
Each week students are given a business scenario to solve. The scenarios range from who to hire to what country to expand their business into. Every week the economy changes and shifts just like it would in the real world. A week in the simulation is a quarter(3 months) in actual time. The students compete for eight weeks and the business with the highest stock price at the end being declared the winner.
When asked about the experience students gain from the competition, Biniek said it was a great one. “I believe it is an extremely positive experience for students. They are faced with real-world scenarios that oftentimes do not have a clear black and white answer. The theoretical knowledge they gain through the simulation can be applied in the real world.”
Biniek said his students were able to put into practice what they had been learning in the classroom.
According to Biniek, the competition was not ‘all fun and games’ for the teams. “The students truly put in an extraordinary amount of effort and dedication and their efforts were rewarded and shown through their record-setting performance.”
The teacher could not be more proud of his students. “It is truly an honor to work with these fine outstanding tudents. They earned it.”