Verizon-Cellular Plus in Sidney will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We are excited to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” stated Cellular-Plus Verizon Wireless President Adam Kimmet. “Although we are not sure what the school year will look like, we know there will be learning taking place and kids will need school supplies. We would like to help make it a little easier for families to afford these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident.”
Verizon-Cellular Plus employees, customers and their vendor partners organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from their guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations will be staying local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last. The Verizon-Cellular Plus team members who are distributing the free backpacks will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following social-distancing guidelines.
Cellular Plus is a Verizon authorized retailer, founded in 1998, and headquartered in Billings. It is located at 323 S. Central Ave., across the street from Sidney Middle School.
Website: Cellularplus.com or https://wirelesszone.com/foundation/