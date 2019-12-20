The staff at Sidney Middle School is happy to announce the December Student of the Month. Jacqueline Gonzalez is a joy to have in classes. Her willingness to learn and participate during discussions makes her such a valuable student at Sidney Middle School. She is kind, helpful, works well with others, and tackles tasks without complaint. Jacqueline is dependable and always has a smile on her face. Thanks for being an outstanding student, Jacqueline. Jacqueline is the daughter of Adriana Martinez and Montoya Gonzalez.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout