Jacqueline Gonzalez

The staff at Sidney Middle School is happy to announce the December Student of the Month. Jacqueline Gonzalez is a joy to have in classes.  Her willingness to learn and participate during discussions makes her such a valuable student at Sidney Middle School. She is kind, helpful, works well with others, and tackles tasks without complaint.  Jacqueline is dependable and always has a smile on her face. Thanks for being an outstanding student, Jacqueline. Jacqueline is the daughter of Adriana Martinez and Montoya Gonzalez.

