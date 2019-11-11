Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate travelled to Poplar this past weekend, coming home victorious. Twelve competitors loaded the bus at 6:30 a.m., tired and not sure which end was up. Some of the kids used the bus time to go over the piece that they were going to use in the competition, others slept, but there were a few who stopped and got coffee before loading up on the bus so we were awake and ready to pump the team up.
The meet was small but competitive, especially since it was the only second meet of the season. Since the meet was small Public Forum Debate and Extemporaneous speaking were not offered, so three of Sidney's competitors had to find different events to compete in. Sam Stephenson (usually competes in Public Forum) placed fourth and Lorraine Coronato placed first in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Brandon Smith (usually competes in Public Forum) placed second and Colten Dahl (usually competes in Extemporaneous Speaking) placed fifth in Impromptu Speaking. Chloe Go placed first in Informative Speaking, bringing home the first place trophy for Speech and Debate.
The Drama Team had success also, Dramatic Soloist Daniel Schneider placed second and Madi Brost placed fourth. Humorous Soloist Kodi Schulz placed first. Humorous Duo Josie Yockim and Kaileigh Laroche placed first, Classical Theatre Isaac Quiroz & Noah Kyhl placed first, bringing home another trophy for the Drama Team.
This upcoming Saturday the team heads to Dawson County High School.