Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate Team travelled to Custer County for Super Divisionals. The Super Divisionals sends the top 12 in every categories, with the top eight receiving medals, competing against 10 class A schools. The drama team came out on top with 112 points. Speech and Debate Team placed fourth.
Senior Dramatic Soloist Autumn Davidson placed first with straight ones in every round. Madi Brost placed third and Daniel Schneider placed fifth. For Dramatic Theatre the power four-top team Autumn Davidson, Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz and Isaac Quiroz placed first, Madi Brost and Daniel Schneider placed second. Sophmore Humorous Solo Kodi Schulz placed second. Classic Theatre Noah Kyhl & Isaac Quiroz placed 2nd, Emma Cundiff & Wyatt Reid placed third. Mime Josie Yockim placed third. Humorous Duo Kaileigh LaRoche & Josie Yockim placed seventh.
Speech had some tough competition but Senior Christine Turek held her own placing first in Memorized Public Address, Shea Roberts placed fifth. In Informative Speaking Chloe Go placed fifth, Humorous Oral Interpretation Abby Kyhl placed sixth, Santos Riggs placed eighth. Impromptu Colten Dahl placed eighth, Garrett Dodds placed 10th.
Debate Public Forum Team Sam Stephenson & Brandon Smith placed fifth, Sean Earle and Jade Emily placed ninth, Madison Jasin and Krystan Jasin placed 11th. Lincoln Douglas Debator Lorraine Coronato placed fourth, Alexa Iversen placed seventh.
The team heads to Whitefish this upcoming weekend to compete against the best of the best.