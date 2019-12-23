Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate Team travelled to Fergus (Lewistown) and came back winners.
Speech and debate held their own against 15 schools including two AA schools. Placing third overall in Sweeps with senior Christine Turek placing first and Shea Roberts placed fourth in Memorized Public Address. Sophomore Cloe Go placed first in Informative Speaking. In Humorous Oral Interpretation, Abby Kyhl placed sixth.
Debate team did well, with Lorraine Coronato placing fourth in Lincoln Douglas and Sam Stephenson and Brandon Smith placed fourth in Public Forum.
Drama team placed second in Class A Sweeps. Dramatic Soloist senior Autumn Davidson placed first and Madi Brost placed 2nd. Sophomore Kodi Schulz proved she is funny, placing fourth. Classical Theatre team Noah Kyhl and Isaac Quiroz placed first, with newbies Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid placing second.
The team has its home meet Jan. 3-4. If interested in what the team actually does at a meet, come check it out.