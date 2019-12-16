Photos by Christy Pierce
Sidney High School Speech, Drama and Debate team travelled to Laurel on Dec. 14 to compete against 15 teams.
Speech and debate did great against AA schools coming in second place overall, with senior Christine Turek leading the team with a first place in Memorized Public Address.
Senior Sam Stephenson and his partner Brandon Smith took first in Public Forum Debate. Sean Earle and Jade Emly placed seventh, Madison Jasin and Krystan Jasin placed eighth. Freshman Colten Dahl placed seventh in Impromptu. Chloe Go placed fifth in Informative and senior Lorraine Coronato placed eighth in Lincoln Douglas Debate.
Drama team fought hard, but fell a few points short placing second overall. The Dramatic Soloist, led by senior Autumn Davidson, placed first. Daniel Schneider placed second and senior Madi Brost placed third. Humorous Duo team Josi Yockim and Kaileigh Laroche placed fifth and Humorous Solo Kodi Schulz placed fifth. In Classical Theatre, Noah Kyle and Isaac Quiroz placed first, Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid placed third.
The team travels to Fergus next weekend. After Christmas break, it's the Sidney home meet.